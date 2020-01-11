Resources
Formerly of Oak Creek - (Née Sciecinski). Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kochnowicz and the late Edward Strubel. Loving mother of Marie (Dennis) Banach and Robert Kochnowicz (Mel Barnes). Proud grandmother of Michael (Blanca) Kochnowicz, Brian (Amanda) Banach, Alan (Amy) Kochnowicz, Robert Kochnowicz and Michelle (Kyle) Sroka. Great-grandmother of Giovanni, Nya, Lukas, Alan Jr. and Madison. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
