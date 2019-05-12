Resources
Alice Kwiatkowski

Alice Kwiatkowski
Kwiatkowski, Alice Kwiatkowski, Alice passed away peacefully in Allen, TX on May 1, 2019 at age 89. Preceded in death by husband Thomas. Beloved sister of Frank (Pat) Miller and loving mother of Gerald (Laurie) Kaye, Richard Kwiatkowski, and Janet (John) Urban. Proud Grandma of Eric (Jessica) Kaye, Jamie (Joe) Mirando, Jessica (Chris) Ricciardi, Amber Kaye and Adam Kaye. Great Grandma of Hannah McCaffery, Hattie Mirando, and Fritz Ricciardi. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A future private memorial for the family will be held at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
