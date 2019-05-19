|
Gruell, Alice L. Alice went to join her beloved husband Emil on May 15, 2019 at the age of 92. Survived by loving sister Dolores Korbel and brother Ronald Harrison . Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be at Harder Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21 from 10 AM until time of memorial service at 11 AM. Contributions to Pine View Wildwife, Rehabilitation & Education Center, W4953 Hwy. H, Fredonia, WI 53021 or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019