|
|
Harmeyer, Alice L. (Nee Moonen) of Muskego, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Steve". Loving mother of Sandee (Ken) Dieter, Linda (Denny) McGee, Sherry (Tim) Kussman, James Harmeyer and Steve (Paula) Harmeyer. Proud grandma of Kandy, Christopher, Kelly, Kurt, Kristin, Kayla and Corinn. Alice is also loved and will be missed by her great-grandchildren (Carter, Lilah, Bennett, Kendall, Lacey and Macy), other relatives and friends. Alice was the matriarch of a very close, loving family and treasured family gatherings. She was always thinking of others and willing to help out in any way she could. She was an avid quilter and gardener and enjoyed camping, bowling and spending time with family and friends. There will be a Time of Gathering on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Private burial will be at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waukesha Humane Society would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1843634 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019