Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church
W280 N2101 Prospect Avenue
Pewaukee, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church
W280 N2101 Prospect Avenue
Pewaukee, WI
Waukesha, Wisc - (Nee Connolly) December 13, 2019 age 88 years. Beloved wife of 61 years to Donald R. Zuehlsdorf. Loving mother of Daniel Zuehlsdorf, Leah Koppelkam ( Louis Schmelter) and Luann (Mark) Brown. Dear grandmother of Jessica (Jeff) Mead, Steven (Samantha) Koppelkam, John Brown and Ryan (Chelsey) Brown. Great grandmother of Brooklyn, Mackenzie Mead and Remington Brown. Sister of Rosemary Olig. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Alice's Life will take place on Friday December 20 at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church W280 N2101 Prospect Avenue, Pewaukee from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at 11:00 AM. The family would like to thank Linden Grove Heights Staff, Care Age of Brookfield and Allay Hospice for all of their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
jsonline