Alice M. Czysz

Alice M. Czysz Notice
Alice M. Czysz

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life December 9, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Czysz. Loving mother of Anne (the late Mark Shaw) La Rue-Shaw. Proud grandmother of Jason La Rue, and Matthew La Rue. Great-grandmother of Blake, Aiden, Michale, Angelo, and Emma. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 14, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. 8500 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield. Visitation on Saturday from 10:00AM until 10:45AM at the church. Entombment private St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
