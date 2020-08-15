Alice M. Ziolkowski(Nee Oman) Alice was always ahead of her time. She was a regular patron of the Caradaro Club before their menu favorite - pizza -was a big thing. She and husband Leonard threw elaborate themed parties with coordinated decor, food and games - before Oriental Trading Company. She crafted handmade gifts and treats for family, friends, teachers and more -before Pinterest. Every Friday night her home was the hub of news and information - before Facebook.For Chris, Keith, Karen and the late Kevin she was always available for the hundreds of demands of motherhood. Eventually, the late Steve Schneider, Ancka Berginc, Greg Sobczak and Lila Xepoleas were invited to call her Mom as well.The title of Grandma was bestowed with the arrival of Alison, Matthew (Diana), Jonathan, Zachary (Amanda), Blake, Remy, Keanu, and Kiara, as well as Kevin (Therese).When Chris first became a Grandma, Alice chose her new title -Busia, to Ella, Lilly, Anita, Callee, Declan, Francis, Connor and Harrison. Friday night was, ever after, Busia Night and it will never be the same.She has filled our hearts and yet left us with holes in them.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 14 at 6:00 PM at ST. STEPHEN CHURCH, 1441 W Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek. Private entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nativity Jesuit Academy appreciated."One last Friday Night....."