Alice M. Ziolkowski
Alice M. Ziolkowski

(Nee Oman) Alice was always ahead of her time. She was a regular patron of the Caradaro Club before their menu favorite - pizza -was a big thing. She and husband Leonard threw elaborate themed parties with coordinated decor, food and games - before Oriental Trading Company. She crafted handmade gifts and treats for family, friends, teachers and more -before Pinterest. Every Friday night her home was the hub of news and information - before Facebook.

For Chris, Keith, Karen and the late Kevin she was always available for the hundreds of demands of motherhood. Eventually, the late Steve Schneider, Ancka Berginc, Greg Sobczak and Lila Xepoleas were invited to call her Mom as well.

The title of Grandma was bestowed with the arrival of Alison, Matthew (Diana), Jonathan, Zachary (Amanda), Blake, Remy, Keanu, and Kiara, as well as Kevin (Therese).

When Chris first became a Grandma, Alice chose her new title -Busia, to Ella, Lilly, Anita, Callee, Declan, Francis, Connor and Harrison. Friday night was, ever after, Busia Night and it will never be the same.

She has filled our hearts and yet left us with holes in them.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 14 at 6:00 PM at ST. STEPHEN CHURCH, 1441 W Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek. Private entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nativity Jesuit Academy appreciated.

"One last Friday Night....."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
ST. STEPHEN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
August 12, 2020
I have no words for the loss of our matriarch...
Andrea
Family
August 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
August 12, 2020
Philippians 4:6-7!
Janelle Eloisa Almendis Augustine
August 8, 2020
Mrs Alice was my friend my whole life! As my best friends mom she was an inspirational power. Alway a welcome smile and an offer of food and drink. She said” In the first 15 minutes you are a guest, after that your family”! She was always involved in the games and fun even as we all became adults. I’ll never forget her. Love to the whole family from Corky and Gerda.
Corky
Friend
