Bradford, Alice Mae (nee Knaebe) Peacefully passed away on May 20, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved daughter of the late Herman and Grace (nee Bagemihl) Knaebe, whom she was born to on April 14, 1943. Loving mother of Harry (Laura) Bradford. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Madeline, and Emma. Dear sister of Carol (Don) Taylor, H.R. Knaebe, Sandy (Nelson) Murphy, and Mark Knaebe. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. She had many friends at Goodwill Industries, where she worked for 47 years.She enjoyed working out at curves, especially dancing at Zumba. She loved spending time with her brother going to Ed Debevics, touring historical homes in Milwaukee, and attending plays in the third ward. Alice was surrounded by love ones when she passed. Avalon Square Of Waukesha, took great care of her, and Alice was very grateful for the friendships she made there. Alice's tender heart, positive attitude, and love for all will be missed by the many people she helped throughout her life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society in support of Alice's passion for animals.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019