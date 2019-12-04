Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Durlinger-Bailey-Bakiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice May Durlinger-Bailey-Bakiewicz


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice May Durlinger-Bailey-Bakiewicz Notice
Alice May Durlinger-Bailey-Bakiewicz

Born 01/01/39, welcomed to Eternal Life on 11/24/19

Survived by Husband Clifford and Brother Nick, Children: Sandy (Kevin), Mike (Leah), John (Corrine), Patty (Mike), Julie (Randy), Lisa (Tom) and Sue. Grandchildren: Tony, Tim, Tina, Becky, Katie, Shannon, Carrie, Joshua, Chelsea, Christa, Barbara, Adam, Nicole, Luke, Siobhan, Bailey, Connor, Kelsey, Taylor, Rachel, Ryan, Samantha, Trevor, Ashley, TJ and Monique. Further survived by 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A Private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Park. Her kind and gentle soul, blessed by God Our Father, will be missed by all until we meet again.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline