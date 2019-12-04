|
Alice May Durlinger-Bailey-Bakiewicz
Born 01/01/39, welcomed to Eternal Life on 11/24/19
Survived by Husband Clifford and Brother Nick, Children: Sandy (Kevin), Mike (Leah), John (Corrine), Patty (Mike), Julie (Randy), Lisa (Tom) and Sue. Grandchildren: Tony, Tim, Tina, Becky, Katie, Shannon, Carrie, Joshua, Chelsea, Christa, Barbara, Adam, Nicole, Luke, Siobhan, Bailey, Connor, Kelsey, Taylor, Rachel, Ryan, Samantha, Trevor, Ashley, TJ and Monique. Further survived by 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A Private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Park. Her kind and gentle soul, blessed by God Our Father, will be missed by all until we meet again.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019