Alice Nobalee Skomp Humphrey
Wauwatosa - November 3, 1929 - October 14, 2019
Alice Nobalee Skomp Humphrey passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 after a short illness. She was 89.
Alice was born on November 3, 1929 to Noble and Thelma Athel (nee McCarty) Skomp and raised in Lafayette, Indiana. Her father passed away before she was born. Her mother passed in 1985.
While attending Indiana University, she met and married William (Bill) Humphrey in August 1950. After earning her degree, Alice taught elementary school. Shortly thereafter they moved to Holden, Massachusetts and started a family together. In 1960 they moved to Port Huron, Michigan and then finally settled in Wauwatosa in 1963.
Alice became a stay-at-home mom, devoting herself to raising her three sons. A teacher at heart, she gave her sons a big advantage by reading to them from an early age. By the time they started in school they could read far better than the other children. She made sure that there was a solid home to come to with a meal on the table and support when they needed it. She even served proudly as Den Mother when the boys were in Cub Scouts.
Alice had other interests as well. She had a life-long love of music and enjoyed WFMR radio playing in the background when working at home. She attended Milwaukee Symphony concerts right up until her death. An avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, she watched every game that she could. The Luther Manor activities bus allowed her to attend games at Miller Park on occasion and she did so right up through this most recent season. She also loved gardening and her tomatoes were her pride and joy. Even after her move to Luther Manor, she kept a pot on her porch every summer with a tomato plant or two.
Alice loved writing. Though she didn't have much time to write while the children were growing up, she pursued it once they were gone. She was happiest when she was researching and writing specialty pieces for the Wauwatosa News-Times. Recently, she had been planning a children's book about a dog.
Bill and Alice sold their home and moved into an apartment at Luther Manor. Bill preceded Alice in death in December, 2013. Alice is survived by her half brother Mack E. Wootton, three children Steven (Kyra), Paul (Karey) and Peter (Shelly), as well as four grandchildren Joseph, Christopher, Patrick, and Owen.
Alice chose to donate her body to the University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine as her husband did before her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at the Lippold Faith and Education Center at Luther Manor, 4545 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee 53225. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Luther Manor Foundation (414.831.8952 [email protected])
Very special thanks go to Horizon Home Care & Hospice and their staff of angels at the Froedtert CFAC for the compassionate care that our mother received in her last days & hours.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019