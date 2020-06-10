Alice P. "Auntie Olcha" Zbikowski
Alice P. Zbikowski "Auntie Olcha"

South Milwaukee - (Nee Wielichowski) Peacefully passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Felix. Loving Ma of Allison "Cathy", Lenore (Thomas) Schmidt, Philip (Kathy) and John (Anne). Proud Busia of Laura (Ken) Webber, Ben, Adam and Erin. Great grandma of Ella and Kenny. Dearest sister of Jenny (the late John) Nowakowski. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alice was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, a member of St. Adalbert (South Milwaukee) Rosary Society, loved to play Bingo, and attend Brewer games (being a season ticket holder),

Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10am to 11am at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - St. Alexander Church 1568 W. Holt Ave. with the Memorial Mass at 11am. Private entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for Masses.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
