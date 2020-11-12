Alice Schubert (nee Marcetich)



Franklin - Passed from this life on November 7, 2020. She was 91 years old. Beloved wife of over seventy years to Eugene Schubert. Loving mother to Ricki Schubert. Grandma to Gregory (Emily) Zens, and Ashley (Clint) Anderson. Great Grandma to Xavier Zens, Grady and Ayla Olson, and litte Ryan and Zoie Zens. Best friend and sister of Ann (Bosko) Sarenac. Loving aunt of niece Nina Sarenac.



A woman of many talents, she was an amazing interior designer, and photographer. She loved cultivating a home filled with original artworks, her own photography, and took special pride in her collection of crosses. She traveled, shopped at local art shows, and was an avid reader.



Those who loved her will remember her always for being a gentle soul that was filled with kindness, generosity, a loving spirit, and a whole hearted love for her family. She was an amazing woman. Our world is a better place for her having been in it. Private services to be held.









