Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church
777 S. Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church
777 S. Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
Alice Emily Stahl (nee Slater), age 94, passed away peacefully at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh on October 13, 2019. A Funeral Service for Alice will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 26th at Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend) with Pastor John. H. Paustian officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 until 12:15. Burial to follow at Beechwood Union Cemetery in Adel, Wisconsin.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2019
