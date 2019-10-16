|
|
Alice Stahl
Alice Emily Stahl (nee Slater), age 94, passed away peacefully at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh on October 13, 2019. A Funeral Service for Alice will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 26th at Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend) with Pastor John. H. Paustian officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 until 12:15. Burial to follow at Beechwood Union Cemetery in Adel, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2019