Alice Syversen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Syversen

Of Waukesha died Sat. May 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1938 the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (nee Plon) Sivertson. On May 28, 1960 she married Magnus "Bob" Syversen. She was a member at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha.

Survived by her husband of 60 years Magnus "Bob" Syversen, son Robert "Bob"(Patricia "Pattie") Syversen, sister Ellen (Chris) Votsis, grandchildren Megan Rose Syversen, Mary Kate Syversen, Barbara Patricia Syversen, Erin Bailey Syversen and Rose Anne Syversen, and her greatgrandchildren Carmen, Andre, and Diego. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 1205 S. East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 on Thurs. May 28, 2020 from 11 AM until the funeral service begins at 12:30 PM. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved