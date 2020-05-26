Alice SyversenOf Waukesha died Sat. May 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1938 the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (nee Plon) Sivertson. On May 28, 1960 she married Magnus "Bob" Syversen. She was a member at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha.Survived by her husband of 60 years Magnus "Bob" Syversen, son Robert "Bob"(Patricia "Pattie") Syversen, sister Ellen (Chris) Votsis, grandchildren Megan Rose Syversen, Mary Kate Syversen, Barbara Patricia Syversen, Erin Bailey Syversen and Rose Anne Syversen, and her greatgrandchildren Carmen, Andre, and Diego. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.Visitation will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 1205 S. East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 on Thurs. May 28, 2020 from 11 AM until the funeral service begins at 12:30 PM. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.