Alice Tokarski Cibulka
Germantown - Alice (nee Tokarski) Cibulka, 93, of Germantown, WI (formerly a long-time resident of South Milwaukee) passed away surrounded by family on February 12, 2020.
Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 71 years, Richard F. Cibulka. She was the mother of six children who will be forever grateful for her love and support: Judy (Tom) Vanden Boom, Nancy Cibulka, Elaine (Jeff) Siefert, Rick (Stacey) Cibulka, Mary (Scott) Grout and Mike (Sue) Cibulka. She was a proud Grandmother of 17 and Great-grandmother of 16.
Alice was born in Milwaukee, WI and was the youngest child of Anna and John Kanty Tokarski. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, several sisters and a great-granddaughter. She will be missed by her sister Florence Opiela as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was a dedicated Catholic and a member of Saint Boniface Catholic Parish in Germantown, WI.
Alice and Richard met on a blind date and later married on August 11, 1948. Together they were the backbone to our family and an unceasing supply of love and stability. No birthday or holiday went uncelebrated.
Prior to her marriage, Alice worked as a secretary for the Allen-Bradley Company. Following her marriage to Richard, her full-time job was loving wife and mother. She raised 6 kids providing a stable and comfortable home as well as faith and guidance through high school and college. Her frugal but skillful budget management helped provide everything her family needed, if not always everything they wanted, and allowed her and Richard to enjoy a comfortable retirement.
After raising children, Alice became more active in her community in South Milwaukee, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and in her church guild. Never one to be idle, she decided to take piano and golf lessons, and joined a bowling league. During these years, she continued knitting and crocheting, supplying a new outfit to each grandchild as they were born, and handmade Christmas ornaments every year. Alice will also be remembered for her baking skills creating the best darn cheesecake and the most amazing Christmas cookies.
After Richard's retirement, Alice and Richard moved to Sun City, Arizona where they resided for 20 years and spent many happy hours enjoying new friends, golfing and sunshine before returning "home" to Wisconsin to spend their last years with family. Alice was a happy member of The Gables community in Germantown, and we thank them for their support during these last months.
Richard once described her as "my dear Alice, the most wondrous person to walk the face of the earth, a caring, tender, patient and loving living saint". As we, her children, say goodbye, we can only agree with him. We are comforted knowing they are together again.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to St. Boniface Catholic Parish in Germantown, WI or a .
A private remembrance for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020