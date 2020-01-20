Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
605 S 4th St
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
605 S 4th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI - (nee Huggins), Found peace on January 17, 2020 beloved daughter of Rosario and Ernest Otero-Speelman, and loving granddaughter of Emilio and Gloria Otero. She will be missed and loved by many close relatives and friends. Loved The Beatles her whole life, a favorite quote was "give peace a chance."

There will be a visitation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish located at 605 S 4th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 from 10 AM until 11:45 AM with service beginning at noon on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
