|
|
Siggelkow, Alida L. (Nee Hinrichs) Graciously taken by her Savior to Heaven on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at the age of 102. Loving wife for 77 years of the late Henry C. Siggelkow. Dear mother of Rev. Alan (Mary) Siggelkow, Margaret (Paul) Nelsen, Kathryn (Rev. Wayne) Meier, and Fredrick (Laura Flood) Siggelkow. Grandmother of Mark (Dayna), Sarah, Matthew, Amanda (Jens), Rev. Paul (Angela), Phillip (Nicole), Joel (Haley), Elizabeth (Rev. James) and Claire. Sister of Lorraine Figge and sister-in-law of Dorothy Hinrichs. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amanda Hinrichs, her sisters Leona Stalker, Edna Schauger and Stella Ratzow, and her brother Arno Hinrichs. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th, from 12PM-1PM at ATONEMENT EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4500 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee, followed by the funeral service at 1PM. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Alida was a longtime faithful member of Atonement Ev. Lutheran Church. If so desired, memorials to Atonement Ev. Lutheran School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019