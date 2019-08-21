|
|
Seghers, Alison Lee (Nee Williams) Age 65. Passed away on August 17th, 2019 in her Milwaukee WI home after a long battle with lung cancer. She will always be remembered by everyone as a loving, kind, and compassionate woman, mother, and friend. Alison was a giver, who made a difference in the lives of many throughout her life. Alison was born in Sheboygan, WI on March 9th, 1954 to parents Ernest Williams Jr. and June (Knaak) Williams. She graduated from Sheboygan North High school in 1972, and from Marquette University in 1978 where she earned a BS degree in Speech and Language Pathology. Alison went on to earn her Master's Degree in 1979 from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, also in Speech and Language Pathology ... she was employed by the Milwaukee Public School System as a Speech and Language Pathologist from 1979 until her retirement in 2013. Some of Alison's favorite hobbies included gardening, reading, and traveling. Alison's travels took her to many destinations, including England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Mexico, San Francisco, Costa Rica, New York City, Cape Cod, and Hawaii (where she actually flew a private airplane from Pearl Harbor to Maui!). Because of her love for ocean and lake views (and because of her dream to one day live in a lighthouse) Alison's most recent adventure involved taking a "road trip" with her daughter (Ashley) and Partner (Randy) around lake Michigan, where she visited many lighthouses. Alison was also a big music-lover. She was an avid fan of The Beatles (any song), ELO (Sweet Talkin' Woman), Queen, Prince (Purple Rain), and Gordon Lightfoot (A song for a Winter's Night). She also was a big fan of musicals, some of her favorites being "RENT" and "The Lion King". When it came to TV, Alison had a dual interest in watching both science-fiction presentations (The Twilight Zone) as well as crazy sitcoms like "Mama's Family" and "Green Acres" ... her favorite movie director was Alfred Hitchcock, and her favorite movie was "Strangers on a Train". Alison is survived by her father, Ernest Williams of Sheboygan WI, daughter Ashley Seghers of Milwaukee, stepdaughter Corrinn Seghers-Barbour of Aurora, CO, sister Sherry (Williams) Stoffel of Cedarburg, nephews Cal and David Stoffel of Cedarburg, and cousins Greg, Steven, and Debra Williams. Further survived by her special partner Randy Edler, and other beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother June (Knaack) Williams, former husband Thomas Seghers, and brother-in-law Paul Stoffel. The family would like to thank Dr. Thompson and the entire team at Froedtert Cancer Center, as well as Horizon Homecare & Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided Alison throughout her battle. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24 from 12-2:45pm. Service 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Alison's name to The , or to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019