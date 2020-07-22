1/1
Allan Bliemeister
Allan Bliemeister

And now these three remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.

Allan Bliemeister expressed exponential love through his roles on earth as a husband, father, brother, friend, leader, teacher, an anchor of truth, and a man of God. A light in the darkness, a beacon of righteousness, with an eye for mechanics.

Allan earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering and went onto work for many decades in the engineering field. Allan dedicated his time to furthering his community by coaching youth soccer, serving as the vice president of the Fond du Lac soccer association, and teaching Sunday school for many years.

Still on earth is Allan's high school sweetheart of 45 years Dianna Bliemeister, his daughter Marie Hurtis and husband Blake Hurtis, his brother Robert Bliemeister and family, his sister Linda Abel and family, his sister Janet Lipscomb and family, his brother Richard Bliemeister, his step-sister Kathy Kirkendoll and family, his cousin Greg Hepner and family, his sister-in-law Debra Jensen, his brother-in-law Mark Schneider as well as countless other family members, friends, and loved ones.

Private services will be held.

Allan's wish is that contributions may be made to World Vision. Donations can be made at https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Allan-Bliemeister-World-Vision-Fund-.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I’ve known the family for years, although I haven’t seen them. Please keep all your memories in your heart forever.God bless your family.
Sandy Stoller (Scheuers)
Friend
