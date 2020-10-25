1/
Allan David Evans
Franklin, WI - Passed away October 23, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born in Delafield, WI to Hugh and Arliss (nee Brodzeske) Evans on January 28, 1954. He was the dear husband of Janet Evans for 47 years. Proud father to daughter Abbie and her husband Jeff Rankin of Wisconsin, and to son Jake and his wife Erin (nee Hasler) Evans of Colorado. Loving Grandpa to Jack and Lila Rankin. Son of Hugh Evans. Cherished brother to Kay (Charles) Barber, Carl (Shannon) Evans, and Sally (Tom) Jones. Loved by many dear brothers and sisters-in law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Al had a love for the outdoors. Caring for his garden brought him joy and relaxation. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and attending Milwaukee Brewers games. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends and playing with his grandchildren.

In April he experienced complications following a medical procedure and passed after an inspiring six month fight to recover.

Al will be remembered as being kindhearted, hard-working, and for having an unwavering positive outlook.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Arliss Evans.

Memorial Gathering at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, November 1 from 4 - 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider adding a plant to your home or garden in memory of Al.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
