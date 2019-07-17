|
Richards, Allan J. Passed away suddenly on July 6, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence "John" and Lucille (nee Negstad) Richards. Survived by his wife Kirstin, brother Paul (Kathie) and sisters Karen Richards and Paula (David) Kamps. Proud step-father of Steven and Kevin "Scott" MacDonald and special uncle of Chelsea, Matthew and Bethany. Further survived by beloved relatives and countless friends and colleagues. Al had a bright and joyous personality with a boundless sense of curiosity and adventure. A memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 20 from 1PM until 3PM with a service at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019