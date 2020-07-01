1/1
Allan Lee Schwister
Allan Lee Schwister

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Al passed June 28th, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after a long battle with ALS. He was born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Survived by his wife, Sylvia, married 57 years this month. Survived by sons Gregory and Robert, daughter Allison, daughter in laws Jennie and Suzanna, son in law Trever, and grandchildren Annie, Curtis, Madeline, Jack, Wyatt and Emmett.

Al was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Parish in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Mesa, Arizona and member of the Men's Ministry at All Saints.

Al was an avid golfer with a really smooth swing, and he rarely missed a fairway. He loved watching sports, cheering on the Bucks and the Brewers in his Milwaukee days and then the Suns and the Diamondbacks during his Arizona days. But he never stopped cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers!

Services for Al will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
