Allan Perry

Allan PerryCaledonia - Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and his dog Gunner at the age of 81. Beloved husband and partner of 47 years to Christee (nee Plantz) Perry. Loving dad of Scott Perry, Gelane Milczarek, Guy Perry, Timothy Just, Jeffrey Just, and Michael Just. Proud grandfather of 10. Caring brother of Roger and John Perry. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.Allan retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 34 years of service.Please contact the Funeral Home for service information.