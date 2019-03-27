|
Ryback, Allan Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 23, 2019, age 65 years, after his long, hard fought battle with cancer. Loving father of Michael (Amy) Ryback. Dear grandfather of RJ (Mary) Hoeppner and Peyton Ryback. Brother of Michael (Marcia) Ryback. Uncle of Melissa (Josh) Kraner and Brett (Christian) Ryback. Former husband of Kay Tramonte. Co-owner of Electrical Solutions Plus Inc. with Gary Karnowski. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 2PM. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Reiman Cancer Center, St. Francis Hospital and Ascension Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blood Center of Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019