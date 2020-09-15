Allan S. BoleyGermantown - Born August 8, 1976 and left his earthly family unexpectedly to go to his heavenly family on September 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents Joan and David Boley, his brother Terrence (Jessica), his nephew Denver and niece Jada. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Boley and Zander families. All of the many neighbors and friends will truly miss Allan's loving heart here on Earth.Visitation will be Thursday September 17, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls, from 2:30pm until time of Memorial service at 3:30pm. Face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.