Rev. Allan Sommer
West Bend - age 80 of West Bend. March 16, 2020. Son of the late Leonard and Lillian (nee Raddatz). Brother to the late Genevieve (Roy) Prey, Leonard Jr, and Ronald (Fran). Survived by nieces and nephews, 1 sister-in-law Mary Lou Sommer, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Sat Mar 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend. Burial following in parish cemetery. Visitation at church Sat from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. 262-334-2301. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020