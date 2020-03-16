Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
138 N 8th Ave
West Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
138 N 8th Ave
West Bend, WI
West Bend - age 80 of West Bend. March 16, 2020. Son of the late Leonard and Lillian (nee Raddatz). Brother to the late Genevieve (Roy) Prey, Leonard Jr, and Ronald (Fran). Survived by nieces and nephews, 1 sister-in-law Mary Lou Sommer, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Sat Mar 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend. Burial following in parish cemetery. Visitation at church Sat from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. 262-334-2301. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
