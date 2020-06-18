Allan T. Scott
Scott, Allan T. unexpectedly passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 64. Allan is survived by his beloved wife Nancy. Loving father of Michael (Shannon), Adam (Terra), and Heather. Dear brother of Donald (Marie) and Robert (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Dylan, Bobbi, and Grace. Further survived by friends and family. Proceeded in death by his father (Donald) and mother (Marion). A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2020 from 10:30 until service at 12:00pm at St. Paul Catholic Church (1720 E. Norwich Avenue, Milwaukee). Al was a dedicated and hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed multiple yearly trips with his wife Nancy to their favorite town, Galena, IL and loved spending time with his grandchildren who miss him dearly. He was particularly passionate for his beloved Brewers, discussions of politics and history, and the Beatles. Above all else, he will always be remembered for the love he had for his family who meant everything to him.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
