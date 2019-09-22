Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen E. Reinhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen E. Reinhardt Notice
Allen E. Reinhardt

Mukwonago - Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 72. Loving husband of 49 years to Lorri. Beloved brother of Gail (Randy) Strumberger, brother-in-law of Wilma (David) Cox and Jim (Evie) Kress. Further survived by his "Family of the Heart" Tim and Mary VanAckeren and their children, Ali, Chris, and Mike, and their families, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00PM (noon).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS of Waukesha County or the , in Allen's name, deeply appreciated.

Allen's family would like to send a special thank you to Michelle, Dennis, and Dr. Saadati for their compassionate care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline