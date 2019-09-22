|
|
Allen E. Reinhardt
Mukwonago - Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 72. Loving husband of 49 years to Lorri. Beloved brother of Gail (Randy) Strumberger, brother-in-law of Wilma (David) Cox and Jim (Evie) Kress. Further survived by his "Family of the Heart" Tim and Mary VanAckeren and their children, Ali, Chris, and Mike, and their families, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00PM (noon).
In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS of Waukesha County or the , in Allen's name, deeply appreciated.
Allen's family would like to send a special thank you to Michelle, Dennis, and Dr. Saadati for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019