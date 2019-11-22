|
|
Allen Frank Brack
Greenfield - In deep sadness the family of Allen Brack announces his passing on November 21, 2019 at the age of 77. Allen was a member of Steamfitter Union Local 601 for 55 years and he will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (nee Hart), his daughter Denise (Marty) Bembeneck, sons Burton (Wendy Babcock) and Timothy (Rebecca Orr). Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren; Marcus, Matthew (Jessica and Madison), Monica and MacKenzie Marciniak, Benjamen, Joanne and Joseph Brack and Savannah, Josiah and Joshua Brack. Dear brother of Doreen (Richard Warzon) and Laurie Brack. Brother-in-law of Kathleen Bowmen, Judy LaRock, Lee Hart, and Dennis and Donna Hart. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his three Petunias.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for the beautiful care they gave Allen.
"Allen loved to dance. In our younger years we spent many Saturday nights out dancing. Till this day we would go dancing at the Moose Lodge with his four Petunias. He also loved to travel. His best place to take the family was to Disney World or go to visit family in Texas. Together we went on tours out West, the Rose Bowl Parade, New York City and Quebec, Canada.The best trip we did was when we drove to Alaska, staying in a trailer for two months.
We will always miss you, but in my heart you will always be my Sunshine."
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, November 30 from 12 - 2 PM. Funeral Service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019