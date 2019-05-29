|
Malsack, Allen J Found peace May 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Lorayn "Lori"(nee Warfel). Dear father of Linda (Scott) Steinberg, Ken (Tammi), Dan (Barb). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 at ST JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20851 Main St. Lannon, WI from 1 P.M. until time of Services at 3 P.M. To receive this Obit/Directions text 1847479 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019