|
|
Allen Lee Bochat
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 3, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (nee Schaefer) for 52 years. Loving dad of Paul, Collette (Jon) Nelson and Denise (Todd) Merkel. Proud grandpa of Brianna, Natalya, Isabella, Janelle, Alyssa and Benjamin. Dear brother of the late Dennis (Lauretta) and Neil (Jayne). Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will also be greatly missed by "Sophie" and "Bishop". Allen had a love for cooking and baking for his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid racing fan.
Visitation Saturday, March 7 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30 - 11:15 AM with Closing Prayer at 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Private cremation will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020