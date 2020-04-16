Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Allen N. Leister

Allen N. Leister
Allen N. Leister

Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 82. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Nevins). Loving father of Julie (Bob) Baudo and Dr. Lynne (Marv) Swosinski. Proud grandpa of Matt, Eryn, and Jake Baudo and Justin (Katie) Swosinski. Cherished great grandpa of Jozef, Logan and Raegan. Dear brother of Susan (Richard) Perschon, Clare (the late Tom) Anderson, Lora (the late Jim) Schneider and Nelson (Terri) Leister. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
