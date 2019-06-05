|
Baum , Allen O. "Butch" Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, May 30, 2019, age 88. Devoted husband of Rose "Toots" for 58 years. Kind father of Nancy (Eric Volkmann) and Scott (Julie) Baum. Brother of Alice (the late Ray) Postotnik. Proceeded in death by 4 sisters and their spouses. Also loved by other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Allen served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War and he had the privilege to fly on the Honor Flight in 2016. Visitation will be held at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W National Ave., New Berlin, WI, Friday, June 7, 2019, 10AM-12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N Washington St. Janesville, WI at 11AM with military honors to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019