Allen P. Bernhardt
Pewaukee - Allen P. Bernhardt passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at the age 85. Al was a lifelong Wisconsin resident growing up and working in Milwaukee and later raising his family in northern Wisconsin along with a pitstop in Florida during the golden years.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Roberta "Bobbi" (Linke); daughter Laura (Arlester) Newman, sons Brad (Susan), Todd (Ronda) and Michael (Heidi); sister-in-law Barbara Linke; niece Lynn Neiderfeld Morgan and 8 grandchildren (Shawn, Lillian, Owen, Blake, Megan, Easton, Elliott & Michelle Arriaga). He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Peter and Cecelia (Tump) and his sister Dorothy Neiderfeld. Al was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.
Al had a long career in law enforcement starting with a stint with the US Naval reserves during the Korean War, followed by service with the Milwaukee police department and later as Chief of Police in Bayside, Wisconsin. After his retirement from the force, Al kept busy with several jobs including selling real estate, training volunteer fireman and security at The Villages community. Al loved sports and the outdoors; playing semi-pro baseball in Milwaukee as a youth, hunting in the Rhinelander woods, boating in Marinette where he also coached his boys in baseball or golfing regularly when living in Florida. But perhaps his favorite pastime was finding time to play his trumpet.
A celebration of life will be held from 4pm-7pm, Thursday February 27th at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. This will be a casual gathering to celebrate Al's life, enjoy time with family & friends & maybe enjoy a Brandy Manhattan, his favorite cocktail. In lieu flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family towards Al's favorite cause.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020