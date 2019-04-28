|
Ribbeck, Allen R. "Al" Was Born to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at age 76, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on December 23, 1942, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, to Lester G. and Wilma L. (nee Foth) Ribbeck. His family moved to Milwaukee when he was 12, and he graduated from Bay View High School in 1961. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Education from UW-Whitewater in 1965 and his Master's degree in Guidance Counseling from Winona State University, MN, in 1971. He spent most of his career as a guidance counselor at his alma mater, Bay View High School and also taught shorthand at Milwaukee Area Technical College for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Max, and his infant nephew, Todd. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra (Peter) Pulos and Deanna (Michael) Hietpas, grandchildren McKenna, Melina and Zachary, his brother John (Sandy) and his niece and nephew. He greatly enjoyed racquetball, fishing, golf, bowling and his many trips to Las Vegas. He was also an avid Brewer fan. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Sat., May 11, 2019 from 11 am - 12:30 pm. Eulogies at 12:30 PM In lieu of flowers, donations to , michaeljfox.org, are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019