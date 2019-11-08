|
|
Allen W. Wegner Sr.
Hales Corners, WI - Born to eternal life on Wednesday, November 6th at the age of 89. Loving father of Allen (Debbie) Wegner Jr. and Lori (John) Bellehumer. Proud grandpa of Ali Wegner. Allen "Al" enjoyed being outdoors surrounded by nature and spending time with family. He had a love for music, singing, animals, and his beloved Green Bay Packers.
A special thank you to the loving staff at Maple Ridge and Celestial Home Care for their kind and passionate care.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 noon. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019