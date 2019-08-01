|
Hull, Allie Mae (Nee Griffin) Entered into Eternal Life on July 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved Mother of Linda Wilkerson (Vincent Sr.), Sandra Hull, Janice Hull, Willie C. Hull Jr. (Mona) and Jeffery Hull (Danielle). Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Combined Services Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 2030 W. North Avenue. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Special Thanks to Dr. A. Alqwasmi and the Cancer Treatment Staff at Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital, ICU & NICU at Froedtert Hospital, Menomonee Healthcare Center and Horizon Hospice Staff for the care that was provided to our Mom. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019