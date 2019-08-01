Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Resources
More Obituaries for Allie Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allie Mae Hull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allie Mae Hull Notice
Hull, Allie Mae (Nee Griffin) Entered into Eternal Life on July 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved Mother of Linda Wilkerson (Vincent Sr.), Sandra Hull, Janice Hull, Willie C. Hull Jr. (Mona) and Jeffery Hull (Danielle). Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Combined Services Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 2030 W. North Avenue. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Special Thanks to Dr. A. Alqwasmi and the Cancer Treatment Staff at Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital, ICU & NICU at Froedtert Hospital, Menomonee Healthcare Center and Horizon Hospice Staff for the care that was provided to our Mom. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline