Allison Marie "Allie" Healy
Franklin - March 6, 2020 was a good day for Allison Marie Healy to run into God's loving arms with long strides to the finish line. Allison was greeted with welcoming hugs by Bernadette Kolacki (maternal grandmother), Howard and Florence Healy (paternal grandparents), Susan Healy (Aunt/godmother), Lauren Reilly (friend/soul sister), and family and friends who preceded her in death. Loving daughter of Bob and Mary Healy, cherished sister of Kurt Healy, survived by many other relatives and friends. Allison began her medical journey, with a diagnosis of RSD at 16 and endured many challenges along the way. In grade school she had a passion for reading, writing, forensics, and volleyball. Throughout grade school and into high school Allison loved piano and dance - jazz, tap, and ballet. Allie attended Pius High where she had a love for running, Spanish, and the Arts. She ran track and cross country, played violin, loved photography, was co-editor of the newspaper and graduated with a 4.0 average. The bond of friendship with several of her coaches and teachers continued beyond high school. She attended Wisconsin Oshkosh and majored in special education and Spanish. In college she met forever friends and enjoyed mentoring, educational organizations, spirit events, and more. Allie encountered many debilitating medical conditions and her life was consumed with numerous doctor appointments, hospital stays, treatments, and crisis events. Allie was determined to live life to the fullest despite these obstacles. She drew strength during the past 5 years from visiting Packers training camp and was able to interact with Clay Matthews, Aaron Rodgers and many players. She was nominated as a top 10 finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. Allison appreciated little moments, embraced gratitude, and had faith, hope, and love. She was a loyal friend, an advocate for others, showed kindness and always remained true to herself. She did not compromise her values. Allison was smart, creative, had a great sense of humor, and loved working with children. She loved her cat Izzie and 6 month old labradoodle, Georgia Rose. Allison touched many lives and will be forever remembered for her strong spirit, sense of humor, and generous heart. It was Allies's wish that attendees try to dress in colorful, celebratory clothes for this festive and joyous celebration of her life. Visitation to be held Saturday March 14th at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, 53130, from 9am to 10:45am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice, City of Franklin Fire Dept. or Wisconsin Humane Society. Special thank you for the compassionate care of Heartland Hospice.
