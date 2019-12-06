Resources
Port Washington - (nee Zagata) Died Mon December 2, 2019, age 99 years. Alma was born May 8, 1920 in the Valkas regionof Latvia. She along with her husband Igo left Latvia in 1944 prior to the Soviet invasion for Germany, they spent some time in a Displaced Persons Camp in Esslingen where their daughter Marija was born. They moved to the United States in 1950 settling first in Genoa City, WI and later moving to Milwaukee. Alma enjoyed gardening and baking. Beloved mother of Marija (Karl) Slegelis further survived by grandsons Erik and Peter (Jennifer), 3 great grandchildren and relatives and friends here and in Latvia. Alma was a member of the Milwaukee Latvian Ev. Holy Trinity Church and the Milwaukee Latvian Brusubardas - Dzimtene choir Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Igo. Her ashes will be sent to Latvia for her final resting place. Per Almas wishes no formal services will be held. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
