Dr. Alma Hebel Haglund
1926 - 2020
Dr. Alma Hebel Haglund

Entered Eternal Life on November 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Dear wife of the late Dr. Donn Haglund. Mother of Erik Haglund. Grandmother of William and John Haglund. Sister of George, Arthur, Orien, John, and the late Emma Jean Hebel. Aunt of Judy, George, Thomas, and Robert Hebel; and Debra (Ken) Haglund Laraway, Steven (Jill) Haglund, and Michael Haglund. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Alma graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Philadelphia General Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She earned a Baccalaureate of Science in Nurse Education and a Masters Degree in Education both at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. She was a member of Pi Lambda Theta (honorary education), Sigma Theta Tau (honorary nursing), and Delta Kappa Gamma (education).

She was a member of United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay; years where she was active in committee work, including chair of the council. She volunteered for service every other year for ten years at the United Methodist Church in Nome, Alaska, where she also did work in the community and in the Catholic Church.

Alma served as a US Cadet Nurse during World War II. She volunteered at the Salvation Army from childhood through adulthood.

Services will take place at a later date at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay. Private interment will take place at Vine Street Memorial Cemetery in Hazleton, PA. Memorials in Alma's name may be made to United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay or to The Salvation Army.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
