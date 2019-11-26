|
Alois A. "Al" Hensiak, Jr.
Oak Creek - Age 80. Passed away peacefully in his home on November 24th. Beloved husband of Donna for 58 years. Cherished father of (the late) Mark (John), Bill (Debbie), Paul, Dan (Tracie) and Jeff (Jodie). Loving grandfather to Michael, Ryan, Bradley and Amanda. Further survived by his brother Matthew, cousin Sharon Neilon, other relatives and friends. He loved music and was the accordion player for the Al King Combo. Special thank to the Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A visitation will take place on Wednesday November 27th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 26, 2019