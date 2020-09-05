Alois A. Volm "Jack"
At age 98. September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary. Dear Dad of Nancy (Michael) Lekan, Thomas (Susan), William (Deborah), Mary (Timothy) Gensler. Loving grandfather of Todd, Rebecca, David, Paul, Christian, Evan and Sara. Great-grandfather of 12. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday, September 11. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. VINCENT PALLOTTI WEST, 201 N. 76 St Milwaukee. Interment Holy Trinity, Kewaskum. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorials to St. Ben's Meal Program or American Red Cross appreciated. Please see the full obituary notice at www.churchandchapel.com