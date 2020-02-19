Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH
3100 W. Parnell Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH
3100 W. Parnell Ave
Alois "Al" Lepkowski

Alois "Al" Lepkowski Notice
Alois "Al" Lepkowski

Born to Eternal Life February 10, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Loving husband of Florence (nee Nowak) for 72 years. Beloved father of Richard (Debby), Kenneth (Cathy), Gregory (Nancy) and Michael (Shawn). Cherished grandpa of 5 and great-grandpa of 7. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, February 18 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 16, 2020
