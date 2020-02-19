|
|
Alois "Al" Lepkowski
Born to Eternal Life February 10, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Loving husband of Florence (nee Nowak) for 72 years. Beloved father of Richard (Debby), Kenneth (Cathy), Gregory (Nancy) and Michael (Shawn). Cherished grandpa of 5 and great-grandpa of 7. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, February 18 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 16, 2020