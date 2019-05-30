|
|
Johnson, Alonzo E. "Al" Alonzo E. "Al" Johnson, 88, of Milwaukee, WI and Newburgh, IN passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Woodlands. He was born in Black River Falls, WI on August 16, 1930 to Neilman and Lila Johnson. He retired from Koehring Company in 1985 where he had worked for many years. Al served as a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. He was very active in the Milwaukee County Council, Young Timers, Sons of Norway, and National Lutheran Association of Scouting where he received the Lamb Award for distinguished service. Al was an avid sports fan. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Newburgh, IN. After losing his parents and sister, Al would often say he was "the only one left." He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Johnson; and sister, Harriet Lokken. Al is survived by his daughter, Tracy Johnson (Susie); son, Neil Johnson (Sandra); daughter, Heidi Schaible; grandchildren, Mark Johnson (Kate), Aaron Johnson (Emily), Caleb Johnson, Joshua Kirchner (Sarah), Micheline McDowell (Andrew), Rebecca Schaible, David Schaible (Nicole); and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Living Center-Woodlands for their support and care provided to our father. Al will be buried on Saturday. June 1, 2019 with graveside services as Wisconsin Memorial Park at 11am with a luncheon in honor of Al to be held at Mama Mias restaurant in Bookfield, 12:30pm on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America or the Sons of Norway. Alexander Funeral Homes - Newburgh, IN is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019