Steffes, Aloysius C. Aloysius C. Steffes, 95, of West Bend, formerly of Whitefish Bay, passed away on July 18. Mass of Christian burial will be held on July 23 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend. Private burial will take place. On July 23, 1924, William and Mattie (Brielmaier) Steffes celebrated the birth of their son, Aloysius Charles. He was the fourth of eight children growing up on the family farm in St. Cloud where he developed a strong work ethic. Al served in the Army from 1945-1947 as a mechanic and chaplain's assistant. Al went to Marquette University under the GI Bill. Upon graduating, he was employed with L.M. Berry & Company Yellow Pages until his retirement in 1988. Al married Joan (Johnson) on May 19, 1962, and they were blessed with seven children. They lived in Whitefish Bay until 2011 when they moved to Cedar Ridge Community in West Bend. Al had a servant's heart. He will be remembered for his quiet, humble, unassuming nature. He cared for his family deeply and set a wonderful example for them in everything he did. Al was truly a noble man. Al will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Joan; daughter Mary (Greg) Yank and children Elena, Irene, and Ava, daughter Judy, daughter Barb (David) LeCuyer and son Hunter and Barb's birth daughter Amanda Kujawa, daughter Nancy (Jay) Gueldner and their children Rob, Tim, and Caroline, son John (Holly) and their children Lucille, Audrey, and Henry, son Tom (Tanya), daughter Carol (Kevin) Heffernan and children Eavie and Roman, and sisters-in-law Marge Steffes, Vickie Steffes, Harriet Johnson, Marian Johnson, Betty Johnson, Barbara Jean Ritter, and brother-in-law John Johnson. There to greet Al in Heaven are his parents, William and Mattie Steffes, siblings Irene (Ed) Gilgenbach, Sylvester Steffes, Jane (Joe) Hammer, Bob (Bev) Steffes, Lucille Steffes, Herb Steffes, and Joan (Jerry) Birkholz, sisters-in-law Betty Jane Johnson, Kay Johnson, brothers-in-law Judd Johnson, Jerry Johnson, James Johnson, and Bill Ritter. Blessed be the memory of Al Steffes. Schmidt Funeral Home "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St West Bend 262-334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019