Alta M. Fruit
Of Merton. Passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 97 and reunited with her late husband Dr. David Fruit. Caring mom of D. James (the late Jeanne), Kenneth (Fran), Robert (Kathleen Plunkett) and Chris (Ken) Whitebread. Dear grandma of Kirsten (Mike) Fruit-Ross, Aaron (Bridget), Ryan (Kelly), Carolyn (Kevin) Nealis and Anne (Anthony) Prousi. Great-grandma of Ethan, Elliot, Afton, Emmy, Millie, Molly, Miles and Fiona. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Shorehaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc, from 12pm until time of service at 1pm. Private burial.
Memorials to St. John's UCC in Merton would be greatly appreciated.
