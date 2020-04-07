Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Althea E. Kergel

Kewaskum - (nee Hartman) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Kergel. Dear mother of the late Debbie Gibson, Betsy (the late Dick) Albertson and Patti (Bret) Richards. Loving grandmother of the late Dawn Griesemer, Dennis Griesemer, Stephanie (William) Adams and Anthony (Tiffany) Cannon; Don (Monica) Gransee, Joe (Erica) Gransee and Rachel Albertson; Jessie Richards, Hallie Richards and Codie (Andrew) Liermann. Further survived by great-grandchildren, many assorted granddogs, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Brief service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Please meet at East Canopy. Private Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society appreciated. Special thanks to the tremendous staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens-Memory Unit for their compassion and care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
