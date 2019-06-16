|
Durkee, Alva Lee (Nee Engelhardt) Found peace on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Loving mother of Rick (Janet) Kohlmeyer and Dawn (John) Testin. Dear mother-in-law of Liz Kohlmeyer. Former wife of Clifford (Marlene) Kohlmeyer. Former mother-in-law of Patsy Kohlmeyer and Linda Miller. Proud grandma of 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Paul (Rita) Engelhardt. Alva is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Donald Durkee, sons Wayne and Mark Kohlmeyer, infant granddaughter Wendy, grandson Sean, twin sister Alice Everson and 8 other siblings. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park. To receive this obit/directions text 1848721 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019