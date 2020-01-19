|
Alva M. Heup
(Nee Lee) Answered the Lord's calling on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Age 104. Wife of the late Frank Heup. Caring mother of Carol Ann (the late Elwin) Neils. Proud grandmother of Henry "Hank" (Deborah "Chick") Neils and Robert (Jose) Neils. Great-grandmother of Alexander "AJ" and step-great-grandmother of Grant Johnson. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Amanda Lee, and her sister, Hilda Holmes. Alva was a delightful spirit and a friend to everyone she met.
Visitation at LUTHER MANOR FAITH AND EDUCATION BUILDING, 4545 N. 92nd St. Wauwatosa, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 11:30-2PM. Service at 2PM.
Burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12 Noon. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Covenant Lutheran Church.
Alva was born and raised in the Dodgeville WI area. She was an employee of John Oster Manufacturing for 18 years. Alva was an active and devoted member of Covenant Lutheran Church since the 1950s. She was a member of The Red Hat Society and loved to volunteer throughout her life. She recently received an award for volunteering 1000 hours at Luther Manor, where she was a resident for 12 years. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020